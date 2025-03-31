7-Eleven, Inc. And Laredo Taco Company® Spice Up National Burrito Day With A Flavor Fiesta

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Customers can celebrate with the classic Chicken Fajita Burrito for $5* or turn up the heat with the all-new shrimp burrito meal deal options**. The new Shrimp Fajita Burrito is loaded with succulent shrimp, grilled fajita veggies and bold spices, while the Creamy Chipotle Shrimp Burrito perfectly pairs tender shrimp with a smoky, chipotle sauce. Bringing authentic flavors to the table, Laredo Taco Company restaurants (or locations) serve up fresh, hot-off-the-grill flour tortillas daily with a salsa bar loaded with a variety of salsas and pico de gallo.

"Our customers love bold flavors, and National Burrito Day is the perfect time to introduce these crave-worthy shrimp burritos," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you're a longtime Laredo Taco Company fan or trying it for the first time, this is a celebration you won't want to miss."

The fiesta doesn't end with burritos. 7-Eleven is turning up the fun with even more chances to win big. Loyalty members can shop, scan their rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at $5,000 every single day. Add a little extra spice to the day and earn extra gameplays when purchasing fan-favorites like Slurpee ® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite ® hot dogs, 7-SelectTM candy and even fuel.***

* Valid on 4/3/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid from 3/5/24-4/29/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 3/5/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/6/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to

