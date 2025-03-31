7-Eleven, Inc. And Laredo Taco Company® Spice Up National Burrito Day With A Flavor Fiesta
"Our customers love bold flavors, and National Burrito Day is the perfect time to introduce these crave-worthy shrimp burritos," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether you're a longtime Laredo Taco Company fan or trying it for the first time, this is a celebration you won't want to miss."
The fiesta doesn't end with burritos. 7-Eleven is turning up the fun with even more chances to win big. Loyalty members can shop, scan their rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at $5,000 every single day. Add a little extra spice to the day and earn extra gameplays when purchasing fan-favorites like Slurpee ® and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite ® hot dogs, 7-SelectTM candy and even fuel.***
* Valid on 4/3/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.
** Valid from 3/5/24-4/29/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.
** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Begins 3/5/25 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/6/26 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to registered 7-Eleven App and Speedway App users who are legal US residents physically residing in 50 US/DC, 16+ years old (minors must get parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible gameplays received and the date/time of play. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details on how to play without a purchase, the free 7-Eleven/Speedway Apps & full Official Rules, go to
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .
