Met Office Forecast 1-2 Degrees Celsius Temperature Surge In TN

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a rise in temperature by 1-2 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

However, a slight dip in maximum temperatures has been forecast in some parts of the state between March 31 and April 2.

Currently, Tamil Nadu is experiencing intense heat, with several regions recording their highest temperatures of the year.

Chennai's Meenambakkam weather observatory reported a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest in the city so far in 2025 - and the highest recorded since 2000.

Madurai registered its first 40 degrees Celsius temperature of the year, becoming the second city after Vellore to cross that mark.

Other cities, including Salem, Vellore, Erode, Karur, and Dharmapuri, also recorded temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

According to the RMC, maximum temperatures are currently 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the state.

While dry weather is expected to continue in most areas for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in southern Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated locations across the state by April 1 and 2, potentially offering temporary relief from the heat.

N. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, stated that rain activity is expected to begin in southern Tamil Nadu next week. Thunderstorm activity may also develop in northern parts of the state by April 1 or 2.

The IMD has predicted pre-monsoon showers across many parts of the state, including Chennai, from April 1.

It said that southerly winds and restricted sea-breeze contributed to the recent spike in Chennai's temperatures.

A trough extending from central India to southern interior Tamil Nadu is also expected to influence weather patterns in the coming days.

Experts predict that temperatures will remain around 38-39 degrees Celsius, similar to trends seen in recent years. As early as February, several interior districts such as Karur, Erode, and Salem had already experienced temperature surges.

The IMD has also issued warnings for hot and discomforting weather in a few pockets of the state due to high humidity levels and rising temperatures. Some regions may continue to record temperatures 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in the coming days.