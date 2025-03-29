Dhaka: UN Tourism and China strengthen global tourism partnership through a series of high-level meetings, strategic collaborations, and shared commitments to sustainable travel and development. The recent visit of UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili to China marked a significant milestone in international cooperation within the tourism sector.

The Secretary-General's multi-day visit included engagements with senior Chinese government officials, private sector leaders, and international development agencies. These meetings emphasized China's growing leadership role in global tourism, both as a top destination and as a key source market. With a focus on digital transformation and sustainability, the visit aligned with the broader UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Throughout his engagements, Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili reiterated UN Tourism's support for China's Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the vision of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind, concepts strongly advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. These frameworks emphasize global solidarity, inclusivity, innovation, and strategic partnerships-principles that now form the foundation of enhanced collaboration between China and UN Tourism.

One of the key stops on the Secretary-General's itinerary was Shanghai, where he met with Chen Jining, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee. Discussions focused on investment in sustainable tourism, digital tools to support travel innovation, and ways to ensure inclusive regional tourism development. These talks laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation between Shanghai and UN Tourism on future tourism strategies.

The partnership also extended to the private sector. A visit to Trip Group headquarters highlighted the role of major Chinese companies in advancing the tourism sector. Conversations centered around using technology to enhance travel experiences, integrating sustainable practices, and exploring global travel trends. Strengthening ties with companies like Trip underscores UN Tourism's approach of engaging public and private actors to transform the sector holistically.

In Hainan Province, the Secretary-General met with the Governor, Vice Governor, and tourism officials to discuss collaborative opportunities between UN Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China. The visit coincided with preparations for the Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, where tourism is expected to play a central role in discussions on economic cooperation and regional development. These meetings reaffirmed Hainan's potential as a future hub for sustainable tourism in Asia.

UN Tourism's visit also included strategic dialogue with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). The focus was on developing Chinese-funded tourism projects that can benefit other UN Tourism Member States, particularly in areas aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. These efforts are expected to support infrastructure, training, and tourism development in emerging markets.

Further cementing this partnership, the Secretary-General met with Pansy Ho, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) and UN Tourism Ambassador. Discussions centered on future cooperation and preparations for the 2025 GTEF. This collaboration reinforces the importance of global forums in driving investment, cross-border partnerships, and innovation in the tourism economy.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment to cooperation between China and UN Tourism, built on shared goals and a mutual belief in tourism as a driver of global peace, prosperity, and sustainability. With China continuing to rise as a global tourism leader, this partnership signals an ambitious and inclusive future for international travel and cultural exchange.

