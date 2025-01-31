New Strategic Partnership Enhances Growth Potential For Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) EM Tracking Solutions
1/31/2025
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Public safety technology developer SuperCom has seen a record pace of new contract Acquisition in the United States since August as awareness of its electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions increases
A new strategic partnership contract with an established multi-state EM Service Provider is expected to accelerate the growth further, beginning with a focus on the Northeast U.S. region
SuperCom's technologies provide a variety of options for the supervision of offenders in the criminal justice system, but the company is particularly focused on enhancing public safety in domestic violence situations
The company's acquisition of 20 new U.S. contracts in recent months, including six states where SuperCom had not operated before, unlocks the potential for Americans to have greater peace of mind about reducing repeat domestic violence offenses
Public safety technology innovator SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) is announcing a strategic partnership for placing its electronic monitoring (“EM”) offender tracking solution. The company expects this partnership to further support the rapidly growing adoption of its solutions in U.S. markets.
SuperCom has been expanding into U.S. markets at a record pace for the company, signing 20 new contracts since last August. Six of the contract states are locations where the company's...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom
