Vault Hill Partners With AIM Congress To Showcase Africa's Tech And Investment Potential On A Global Stage

- Mr. Walid Farghal, Director General of AIM CongressABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vault Hill, a trailblazer in and innovation, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AIM 2025, amplifying its VH Events initiative to bring Africa's dynamic tech landscape to the forefront of the global stage. This partnership strengthens Vault Hill's mission to bridge Africa and the Middle East by creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and representation in the tech and investment arenas.AIM Congress, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is a premier global investment platform committed to fostering economic growth and innovation through strategic collaborations. AIM Congress 2025, happening on April 7-9 is set to redefine the global investment landscape with its theme,“The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape: Towards a New Balanced World Structure.” The event will focus on emerging trends in global investments and chart new trajectories to cultivate a balanced and sustainable economic framework. AIM Congress will feature eight pivotal portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Global Manufacturing, Future Cities, Digital Economy, Future Finance, Startups and Unicorns, and Entrepreneurship.Maria Dervenco, COO of Vault Hill, remarked on the collaboration:“AIM Congress 2025 provides the perfect stage to showcase Africa's rich tech ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit. This partnership is a shared vision to elevate Africa's role in shaping a global economic future defined by innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.”Director General of AIM Congress, Mr. Walid Farghal added:“At AIM Congress, we seek to expand our network and foster global collaborations that drive sustainable economic growth. Our partnership with Vault Hill is a significant step in creating a bridge between Africa and the Middle East, enabling us to bring Africa's vibrant tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem to the global stage. This collaboration will elevate Africa's role in the global investment landscape and create unique opportunities for innovation, partnership, and progress in a rapidly changing world.”Vault Hill will work closely with AIM Congress to ensure African startups, tech leaders, and innovators have a significant presence, fostering cross-border collaborations and enabling attendees to explore cutting-edge AI, digital innovation, and entrepreneurial solutions emerging from Africa.Driving a Shared Vision for Growth and InnovationThrough partnerships with AIM Congress, Vault Hill is advancing its Vault Hill 3.0 strategy by connecting Africa and the Middle East in meaningful ways. The collaboration aligns with the broader goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which emphasizes technological advancement and global innovation.Maria Dervenco added:“Through initiatives like our AI-powered Hillda chatbot, Vault Hill is demonstrating how African innovation can reshape industries and captivate global audiences. AIM Congress provides a vital platform for telling Africa's story of ingenuity and opportunity.”Call to ActionVault Hill invites African startups, entrepreneurs, and tech leaders to join this groundbreaking journey. For more information on participation or next steps, reach out via email at ....About Vault HillVault Hill is a cutting-edge technology company pioneering innovation in AI, web3, and virtual worlds, through products like Hillda. Focused on bridging the gap between Africa and global tech ecosystems, Vault Hill empowers entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses across emerging markets.About AIM CongressAIM Congress is a global investment platform dedicated to creating valuable economic opportunities and addressing challenges that impact economic growth. The event fosters robust economic relations and drives sustainable progress through its strategic focus on emerging investment trends.

