CCD Refutes Russia's Development Of Iskander Missile Capable Of Flying 1,000 Kilometers
1/31/2025 10:12:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Information about Russia allegedly developing a new Iskander missile capable of flying 1,000 km is false.
According to Ukrinform, this was stated on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
"An English-language publication that previously spread a fake about Russia's ability to produce 25 Oreshnik missiles per month is now spreading lies about Russia developing a new Iskander missile with a range of 1,000 km," Kovalenko said.
According to him, Russians use this publication for such disinformation targeting English-speaking audiences, aiming for it to eventually enter the Ukrainian information space.
"This information is not true," the CcD head emphasized.
Moreover, according to Kovalenko, due to sanctions, Russia is facing significant technological difficulties in producing Iskander-M missiles in general.
As reported by Ukrinform, the United States is prepared to increase pressure on Russia through sanctions, tariffs, and other measures if the Kremlin leader does not engage in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
