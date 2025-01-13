Zuckerberg’s abrupt censorship thaw isn’t considered free speech

(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg's recent announcement to relax content moderation on has sparked a debate about the true nature of free speech. While Meta has ended its third-party fact-checking program in the US and adopted a new model, "Community Notes," which aims to avoid professional gatekeepers, it remains unclear whether this move will genuinely foster open dialogue or simply allow some voices to flourish while others are still suppressed.



The change comes after Zuckerberg’s meeting with President-elect Donald and "free speech absolutist" Elon Musk, both of whom have criticized content moderation. Zuckerberg himself has admitted to Meta's past mistakes, such as censoring content under pressure from the Biden administration and the FBI, including the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which later turned out to be legitimate.



Despite this shift, Meta’s previous history of censorship remains contentious. Fact-checkers still prioritize government-approved narratives, as seen in Canada’s recent efforts to suppress discussions on methane inhibitors for cows. Zuckerberg’s shift may signal a loosening of control over some content, but it remains to be seen if it will lead to genuine free speech or if only select viewpoints will be truly free from censorship.

