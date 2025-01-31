Audit, Community Pressure Can Improve Delhi’S Water Situation: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) To address challenges linked to Delhi's contaminated water supply, the next must undertake independent audit of water quality and infrastructure projects to rebuild public trust, said a report“Citizen's Guide – Decoding Delhi's Water Woes 2025” on Friday.

The report, prepared by public-oriented experts, highlighted the hurdles Delhiites face in receiving clean tap water and proposed community involvement to build pressure on politicians for lasting improvement in water and network.

“The Delhi government needs to encourage and incentivise community involvement in monitoring water quality, and perhaps through local water quality committees or apps, where citizens can report issues directly - which are then acted upon,” it said.

This grassroots involvement can pressure politicians at the helm of the Delhi government, regardless of their partisan allegiances, to act for their constituents, said the report.

“Voters need to hold politicians accountable for their promises. As Delhi approaches another election cycle, it is crucial for voters to ask the right question, demand accountability and actionable solutions from their leaders,” said the report.

Addressing the issue of an ageing water distribution network in the city, the report said the Delhi government needs to invest in upgrading and maintaining the city's water infrastructure, especially its treatment plants, pipelines, and sewage systems.

"Regular progress reports on major initiatives, such as the Yamuna cleaning project, must be published to rebuild public trust," said the report.

As per Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23, the total daily drinking water requirement of NCT-Delhi is nearly 1,260 million gallons per day (MGD). The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) manages to supply around 943 MGD. Almost half of water supplied by DJB treatment plants and pumping stations is lost due to leakages and theft.

Almost a fourth of the city's population has no access to piped water due to lack of provisions in unauthorised or unplanned colonies.