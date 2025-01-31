Employee Well-Being Becomes Key Focus In India's Manufacturing Sector: Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) As India's sector strides toward 5.0, employee well-being has become a key priority alongside technological advancements.

A recent report by Great Place To Work reveals that employees in the best workplaces within the manufacturing sector are 2.7 times more likely to work in psychologically healthy environments.

Furthermore, the perception of manufacturing as a great place to work has soared to 87 per cent in 2025.

Industry leaders are increasingly recognising that fostering a positive workplace culture is as crucial as innovation. "The focus isn't just on smarter machines but on creating workplaces that prioritise employee well-being.

To combat burnout, companies are enhancing work-life balance, making leaders more approachable, and improving engagement," said Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work, India.

A culture of trust and psychological safety has become the foundation of leading manufacturing workplaces. "When employees feel valued, they are far more likely to stay. Organisations must consistently listen to and empower their workforce to shape the industry's future," Singh added.

Despite progress, challenges persist, with employees voicing the need for more emphasis on psychological safety, fairness, and equitable growth.

The best workplaces have responded proactively, implementing regular feedback mechanisms, ensuring fair task allocation, and introducing flexible shifts to accommodate diverse workforce needs.

For corporate employees in the manufacturing sector, flexible work models, extended paid leave, and enhanced career growth opportunities have been introduced.

Additionally, companies have broadened their benefits packages, incorporating wellness programs, zero-interest loans, bonuses, and other support systems to cater to their teams' evolving needs.

Among the top workplaces recognised for their exceptional employee-centric culture are Apollo Tyres, Orient Cement, Tata Steel India, Amara Raja Power Systems, Sula Vineyards, and Bajaj Energy.

These organisations are not just producing goods-they are cultivating environments where employees can thrive, grow, and feel valued.

As India's manufacturing industry evolves, it is clear that a strong focus on employee well-being is no longer optional but essential for sustained success in the era of Industry 5.0.

