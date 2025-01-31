(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, launched two new Mobile Medical Service units aimed at assisting villages in Sankari, Surat and Khedbrahma of Sabarkantha districts of Gujarat. The newly launched units, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, aims to deliver essential medical and healthcare services directly to disadvantaged individuals, significantly enhancing healthcare accessibility.







The Mobile Medical Units were launched by Shri Rushikesh Patel, Hon Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Home, Police Housing & Disaster Management, Govt of Gujrat in the presence of Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head BAPS Global Outreach & Head BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, BAPS, Pujya Swami Nikhileshdas, Head BAPS Medical Activities, and Mr Jaleel PA Head CSR, Aster DM Healthcare

The new mobile units are equipped with essential facilities such as a patient waiting area and registration desk, vital data collection desk, basic mini lab with refrigerated storage, safe storage of medicine and dispensing facility, consultation Room for General Practitioner, health education and awareness programs, and expandable awning for outdoor shade.





The mobile clinics also have air conditioning, infection control mechanisms, and Wi-Fi connectivity and are capable of navigating remote village roads, thereby reaching marginalized communities.

Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) is a one-of-a-kind CSR initiative by Aster DM Healthcare aimed at bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility by providing free medical camps and disaster aid support to needy communities in remote areas. Since its inception, AVMMS has treated over 1.4 million individuals across India, the Middle East, and Africa, positively impacting lives in regions with limited or no access to medical facilities. The initiative has a global network of 50+ units, including units in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, UP, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and J&K.

, commented,“The launch of two new mobile medical units further underscores our unwavering dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to underserved communities. This initiative builds on the remarkable milestone achieved last month with the inauguration of the 50th mobile medical unit by the Honorable Vice President of India, reaffirming our commitment to bridging gaps in access to essential medical care. Through the Aster Volunteers program, we strive to go beyond the conventional boundaries of healthcare, delivering critical services directly to those who need them the most. These mobile units are more than just vehicles; they are lifelines that bring hope, healing, and a promise of better health to individuals and families. This initiative represents another meaningful step in our mission to transform lives, empower communities, and ensure that quality healthcare is never out of reach for anyone, no matter where they are.” Aster DM Healthcare remains committed to its mission of providing accessible healthcare to all through innovative and sustainable solutions. The launch of the new units marks a significant milestone in this journey, reaffirming Aster's dedication to global health and well-being.

said,“True service is when we reach out to those who need us the most. The collaboration between BAPS and Aster Volunteers is a shining example of how faith, compassion, and medical expertise can come together to heal and uplift communities. These Mobile Medical Units will not just provide healthcare-they will offer hope, dignity, and a path to a healthier future for many.”