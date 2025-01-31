Parineeti Chopra Expresses Frustration Over Endless Traffic Before Her Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra recently found herself stuck in traffic on her way to a shoot.

In a posted on her Instagram stories, the 'Kesari' actress captured the frustrating situation and humorously expressed her exhaustion before even reaching her destination.“Will the traffic ever end? Tired before you reach the shoot,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Parineeti can be seen sitting in her car, visibly stuck in the congested traffic. In her previous post, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress revealed the fatigue that comes with long hours of filming.

On the 37th day of shooting, Chopra shared a candid moment, revealing the toll her hectic schedule had taken on her. In a video posted from her car, she humorously labeled it as“Day 36.” However, in a follow-up post, the actress shared a photo of her script, admitting,“Actually Day 37. Blame the fatigue.” Through these posts, Parineeti offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the demanding nature of her work.

She also dropped a video of the camera team and wrote,“Cameras also holding onto each other for support.”

Prior to this, the 36-year-old actress expressed her pride in her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, commending his efforts to address the problem of overpriced food at airports. As the Delhi elections approach, she praised him for launching the #UdaanYatriCafe, an initiative designed to offer affordable food and drinks to travellers.

In a video shared by Chopra, Raghav, an AAP MP, discussed the issue of inflated food prices at airports in Parliament, urging for "corrective measures" to make air travel more affordable for passengers.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote,“So so proud of you, my @raghavchadha88, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem! Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports! Proud of you, my Ragaii!.”

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra is currently filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. Additionally, the actress is gearing up for her role in Anurag Singh's highly anticipated thriller "Sanki," where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.