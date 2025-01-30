Enish's Blockchain Game De:Lithe Last Memories Onboarding To“Ronin,” The World's Largest Gaming-Specific Blockchain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAPAN, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- enish Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kohei Antoku) announced today that its mobile-quality blockchain game "De:Lithe Last Memories," developed in collaboration with GEEKOUT PTE. LTD. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Hiroshi Shimase), is onboarding to Ronin, one of the world's largest gaming-specific blockchains. This expansion comes in addition to the game's existing integration with the Japan-originated gaming blockchain, Oasys.

About De:Lithe Last Memories

"De:Lithe Last Memories" is a roguelite RPG where players infiltrate deep into dungeons while eliminating countless enemies. The game offers the unique thrills of roguelite gameplay, including rapid character growth, the tension of being surrounded by enemies, and the satisfaction of overcoming overwhelming odds.

This hybrid title combines rich "free to play" mobile game features with "play to earn" blockchain capabilities, featuring anime-style characters, a compelling story of girls saving a collapsed Tokyo, and character-specific songs.

Since its global release on August 15, 2024, the game has reached #1 in the game category on both the Apple Store and Google Play, with over 500,000 downloads. As a blockchain game, it sold out NFTs worth over 150 million yen in pre-sales before the release date, and has sold approximately 50 million yen worth of NFTs in sales conducted after the release date.

Ronin Chain Integration Background

Ronin is a leading gaming-specific blockchain, supporting major Web3 games like Axie Infinity, Pixels, and Apeiron. Its ecosystem's Ronin Wallet boasts over 3 million users.

This strategic onboarding to Ronin aims to tap into its vast ecosystem of Web3 gamers, potentially accelerating the growth of "De:Lithe Last Memories" in the global blockchain gaming market. The move will introduce new tokens (rGEEK) and NFTs (rNFT) specifically for the Ronin chain, enhancing the game's tokenomics and offering players expanded earning opportunities through features like NFT upgrades and rNFT generation.

Onboarding Schedule

Full in-game implementation of rNFTs and rGEEK is expected from April 2025. Leading up to this, limited NFT sales for DOLLs and Land on the Ronin chain are being considered for February to March 2025. The import of these crypto assets into the game and the TGE of new tokens are planned for April 2025 and beyond.

Additional initiatives, such as holding rewards for rGEEK and campaigns allowing BOX charging to rNFTs using Oasys-side NFTs, are under consideration to boost the onboarding process.

For the latest updates, follow the official Last Memories X account. More details are available in the Producer's Letter on our company website.

We look forward to your continued support of De:Lithe Last Memories.

About Ronin

Ronin is an EVM chain developed by Sky Mavis, hosting numerous Web3 games including Axie Infinity, Pixels, and Apeiron.



Game Overview: De:Lithe Last Memories

Title: De:Lithe Last Memories

Platforms: iOS, Android, PC

Pricing: Free-to-Play (In-App Purchases Available)

Copyright: ©GeekOut PTE./ enish, Inc.

About enish, Inc.

Founded in 2009, enish strives to deliver engaging entertainment experiences under the mission of "Link with Fun." As a leading developer and operator of game applications, we aim to bring enjoyment to customers worldwide.

Headquarters: Roppongi Denki Building 4F, 6-1-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Kohei Antoku

For inquiries regarding this press release:

PR Contact: enish, Inc.

About GeekOut PTE. LTD.

Headquarters: Singapore

CEO: Hiroshi Shimase

enish and the enish logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of enish Co., Ltd. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

The content of this press release is accurate as of the date of publication and may be subject to change without prior notice.

