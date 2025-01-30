Scientology Information Center Kicks Off Black History Month With African American Music

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, Fl. - On Saturday, February 1st, 2025, all are invited to gather at the Scientology Information Center, 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater, to celebrate the first day of Black History Month. The“Tribute to African American Music” event will start at 2:30 pm and will feature prominent voice instructor Roxy Kerr-Miller. She will perform classic African American by well-known artists from the 1940's to the present.



Pat Harney, the organizer of the event said,“Music is an important part of Black History. Throughout trials, tribulations and triumphs, African Americans sang as they worked in the cotton fields, worshipped in church, protested on the streets or celebrated in private.”



Harney further stated,“Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote in his article, Art More About: 'Works of art are viewed by people. They are heard by people. They are felt by people. They are not just the fodder of a close-knit group of initiates. They are the soul food of all people.'”



“Black music is certainly 'soul' food,” said Harney.“Whether it is being sung by the 1800's Black Swan, Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, the incomparable 1900's Louis Armstrong or the phenomenal Cynthia Erivo of today, their deep spiritual tones feed our souls.”



The Scientology Information Center has made music a part of its activities for the community since its restoration in 2015. Over a dozen concerts were held in the Center last year alone. On the 20th of January, singers Judy Bechar, Sabrina Gordon, Jared Hancock and Swedha Yoggi belted out songs from the Civil Rights Movement in celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday.



To RSVP for the February 1st event at the Scientology Information Center, call 727-467-6966.



About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:



Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city's downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups. For more information about the Church of Scientology, go to or

