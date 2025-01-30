عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Botswana's Minister Of Minerals, Energy

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Botswana's Minister Of Minerals, Energy


1/30/2025 2:02:12 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with Minister of Minerals and energy of the Republic of Botswana, Bogolo Joy Kinyinwendo, who is on a visit to Qatar.
They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN30012025000067011011ID1109150084


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search