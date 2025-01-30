Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Botswana's Minister Of Minerals, Energy

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with Minister of Minerals and of the Republic of Botswana, Bogolo Joy Kinyinwendo, who is on a visit to Qatar. They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

