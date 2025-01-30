Mark Wahlberg Announced As Keynote Speaker For 2025 Restaurant Leadership Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wahlberg will share his insights on leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship as he recounts the 13-year journey of building Wahlburgers alongside his brothers, Paul and Donnie, along with his ventures through Flecha Cantina, in a fireside chat at the event on April 14 at 3:45 p.m. MST. His keynote will highlight the challenges and triumphs of owning a family restaurant brand, as well as the deep influence his family has had on the concept and menu lineup.

"It's an honor to speak at the Restaurant Leadership and share the Wahlburgers story," said Mark Wahlberg. "The journey of creating this brand with my brothers has been filled with lessons in leadership, innovation and family values. I'm excited to connect with other industry leaders and share how those principles continue to guide us as we grow."

In addition to announcing Wahlberg as the keynote speaker, Wahlburgers revealed exciting developments for the brand, which is positioned for exponential growth in 2025 and beyond:



Expansion into Puerto Rico : Wahlburgers will open its first of five locations on the island this year, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion efforts.

Strategic Partnerships : New collaborations with Resorts World Las Vegas are bringing Wahlburgers to bold, high-energy spaces, expanding the brand beyond traditional restaurant settings.

Oklahoma Debut : Wahlburgers will open its first location inside the Comanche Cache Casino in Oklahoma, further expanding its domestic footprint.

Drive-Thru Innovation and Upscale Dining : The brand is testing its first drive-thru concept in Australia, in addition to developing an upscale dining experience, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the evolving restaurant landscape. Global Ambitions : Wahlburgers is further broadening its global presence, having recently signed a master franchise agreement for the Asia-Pacific market with Sam Mustaca, the brand's master franchisee in Australia and New Zealand.

The Restaurant Leadership Conference is renowned for its impactful four-day program, offering restaurant leaders exclusive insights, networking opportunities and innovative strategies to address today's industry challenges. Attendees will benefit from expert sessions, cutting-edge developments and thought leadership from some of the industry's most respected voices.

"We are excited to welcome Mark Wahlberg to our stage as the VIP keynote speaker at the Restaurant Leadership Conference this April! Each year, we aim to enhance our event with valuable insights, the latest trends and impactful sessions featuring a diverse array of dynamic speakers. Mark's influence goes well beyond the film industry, and attendees can look forward to an engaging experience as he shares insights about his restaurant ventures with his brothers. It's going to be a tough act to follow next year!" said Emily Nordee-Rogers, Head of Content, Restaurant Conferences for Informa Connect.

Wahlberg's appearance at RLC comes at a pivotal time for Wahlburgers, as the brand accelerates its expansion efforts while staying committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences.

For more information about the Restaurant Leadership Conference, visit restaurantleadership . To learn more about Wahlburgers or find a location nearby, visit wahlburgers .

ABOUT WAHLBURGERS

Founded by Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. The subject of an A&E reality show, Wahlburgers offers a fun, casual and music-filled atmosphere where guests - like family - share great food, a few laughs and lots of love. While its walls celebrate the family's story through photos and words of the Wahlberg brothers' life journeys from Dorchester, Massachusetts, neighborhood kids to internationally recognized celebrities and a rising chef, the food at Wahlburgers takes center stage. Crafted by Chef Paul and served with heartfelt hospitality, Wahlburgers' menu features a variety of premium burgers made with 100% Certified Angus Beef, house-made condiments, seared salmon, and other signature items such as The Super Melt, Housemade Chili, Bacon Mac N'Cheese, Parmesan Truffle Tots and housemade shakes. The restaurant also offers entree salads, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Wahlburgers' full-service bar is also a popular gathering spot to enjoy delectable Adult Shakes, cocktails, wines and beers, including the signature Wahlbrewski - an unfiltered Pale Ale draft beer. Dedicated to giving back, Wahlburgers is active in every community it serves: The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which aims to raise and distribute funds to youth service and enrichment programs, was established in 2001 by Mark and Jim Wahlberg, who are lifelong members and advocates of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Open daily, Wahlburgers offers full-service dining, counter service, takeout and a full-service bar. For locations and more information visit wahlburgers .

