Rolling Suds Local Franchisees Tackle Power Washing The Ceasar's Superdome Ahead Of The Big Game

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starting in October of 2024, the Rolling Suds team climbed to the top of the dome to turn the gray exterior back to its reflective white self. The co-owners of Rolling Suds New Orleans-Slidell, Joe Riedel and Evan Greco, worked together with their team to prepare the dome for the Big Game. Utilizing Rolling Suds' long-time established skills, proprietary formulas, and techniques, the team cleaned approximately 420,000 square-feet of the Superdome.

"The franchise system has set us up of success, reducing the barriers of education and entry to take on really complex projects like the Superdome," said Joe Riedel . "Because of the way the franchise system works, we are able to engage with large jobs faster than other power washers. We have been operating for only nine months, and this has already been the job of my lifetime."

Another milestone for the brand, Rolling Suds was recognized for the first time as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Making its debut, Rolling Suds ranked at #311 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Entrepreneur also recognized Rolling Suds as one of the fastest-growing brands , having opened 77 territories and awarding 253 deals since launching its franchise opportunity.

Key Milestones in 2024:



Witnessing double-digit growth, Rolling Suds added 55 franchisees to its system who will service 168 territories.

In addition to making its debut on the Franchise 500 list, Rollings Suds earned the top spot within the commercial power washing category. Rolling Suds became the first coast to coast power washing company in the United States with locations in 31 states.

"Looking back on the past year, we have evolved tremendously," said Aaron Harper, the CEO of Rolling Suds , "We built an impressive executive team of seasoned franchise professionals to support our franchisees, nearly tripled our number of sold territories, and surpassed our systemwide revenue goal. The future is bright, and we're going to keep on rolling!"

Looking ahead, Rolling Suds aims to capitalize on the great momentum from 2024 by securing deals and breaking into new markets across the United States. Leadership has identified Houston, Boston, Hartford, Knoxville, South Bend, Chicago, and Portland as target growth cities with high economic potential. The brand plans to continue to add large commercial jobs to its portfolio including national accounts for hundreds of parking centers and more, ensuring continuous jobs across the country.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Rolling Suds' position on the ranking is a testament to the brand's strength and its lucrative franchise opportunity .

To view Rolling Suds in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, currently available on newsstands.

Rolling Suds is a proven business backed by more than 30-years of industry experience and knowledge. One of its key differentiators is the quality and process of the service itself, and ability to complete jobs two to three times more quickly. Rolling Suds has a proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and a specific dilution of soaps within their wash method. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model. The business support that franchisees receive is immense, including a nine-week interactive power launch training program, one week in person training, six months of lead generation, digital and marketing needs handled, technician training, among many other essential business aspects are provided. It's truly a complete business in a box.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

