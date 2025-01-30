DICK's Sporting Goods Named Official Sporting Goods Retailer Of The Texas Longhorns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DICK'S and Texas Athletics Ink Exclusive Multi-Year Sponsorship Featuring Student-Athlete NIL Opportunities

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The University of Texas at Austin Athletics and DICK'S Sporting Goods announced an exclusive multi-year brand sponsorship that names DICK'S as the "Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Texas Longhorns."

In addition to co-branding with the iconic Texas Longhorns logo in DICK'S marketing campaigns, the sponsorship includes prominent student-athlete influencer marketing activations through name, image, and likeness (NIL) collaborations, including game sponsorships across various Longhorns sports, and activations at Bevo Blvd. The agreement was secured on behalf of Texas Athletics by its multimedia rightsholder Longhorn Sports Properties, the locally-based team of Learfield – the leading media and technology company powering college athletics.

"We are really excited to sponsor The University of Texas Athletics," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Entertainment & Sponsorships at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Austin is home to one of the best fan bases and some of the most elite athletes in the country. We look forward to making meaningful connections within the community, celebrating with Longhorn Nation and working with Texas' student-athletes through a multitude of different NIL opportunities."

With the agreement, Longhorn student-athletes from various men's and women's sports will have an opportunity to promote the DICK'S brand through in-store appearances and unique content on various social media channels and the Longhorn Network (LHN) streaming platform.

"DICK'S is the leading sporting goods store in Texas and the United States with a history of supporting collegiate merchandise programs through innovative retail concepts, best-in-class product assortments and creative national and local marketing programs," executive senior associate athletics director Drew Martin said. "Now through this sponsorship with The University of Texas, we are excited to enhance that relationship and deliver more Longhorns-branded product to our fan base locally here in Austin as well as throughout Texas and the United States."

DICK'S will be featured as the game sponsor on numerous occasions for Longhorn men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 athletics year and beyond. During Texas Football home games at Darrell K Royal –Texas Memorial Stadium, DICK'S will serve as the presenting sponsor of Hook 'Em Herd, a pre-game experience which gives kids the chance to run the length of Campbell-Williams Field in front of more than 100,000 Longhorn fans before kickoff, inspiring younger generations to dream about how sports can change their lives.

On Texas Football gamedays, on-site activations will allow DICK'S to connect with students and fans alike on the famed Bevo Blvd. In the offseason, DICK'S will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Texas Football Coaches' Clinics for high school coaches across the state.

"We're thrilled to announce DICK'S Sporting Goods as our Official Sporting Goods Retailer," said Lucas Motta, Vice President & General Manager of Longhorn Sports Properties. "DICK'S vision around showcasing the power of sports through a year-round approach across our multimedia platforms is a model on how to maximize a sponsorship at Texas."

Longhorn Sports Properties does not represent the student-athletes themselves but collaborates with corporate sponsors to maximize agreements with the inclusion of student-athlete influencer marketing and the integration of university marks and logos within those campaigns.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks , href="" rel="nofollow" dick , sportsmatter , dickssportinggoods and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

About The University of Texas Athletics

During the past five years, Texas Athletics has won 12 national championships and 54 conference titles. The program has also undergone a comprehensive facilities renovation touching all 21 sports, the largest in the history of college athletics, and a reimagined football gameday experience. During this time, Texas has won three of the last four Learfield Directors' Cup titles, an annual award given to the nation's top-performing athletics department. Texas Athletics is one of the few athletics programs in the country that is self-sustaining, generating $7 million annually for the University's academic enterprises. The program does not use state funding. Texas is a proud member of the Southeastern Conference.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand sponsors, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

