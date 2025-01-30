BJP Committed To Fulfil All Poll Promises, Rajnath Singh Assures Delhi Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Highlighting 'Modi Ki Guarantee', Defence Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured Delhi voters that all the promises made in BJP's Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) will be fulfilled by the party's new government.

He addressed two public meetings in support of BJP candidates Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt and Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar.

In his speech, Rajnath Singh said that when the Lok Sabha were held, the people of India trusted the BJP and gave their support to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. "The strength of a leader lies in the trust of the people. What one says, one does," he said, highlighting PM Modi's delivery on promises.

"The BJP is a political party that says what it does and does what it says. If you can give one example where we didn't fulfil our promises, I will personally apologise. Looking at our manifestos from 2014 to 2024, you will realise that we have delivered on the promises made. If we say something and do it, you should vote for us," said the Defence Minister.

After Congress' exit, hundreds of political parties emerged, but none was able to form a government at the Centre. If anyone did, it was for only 6 months or even less. The support BJP has received in the last three Lok Sabha elections is the result of development and welfare schemes, he said.

Rajnath Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the issue of Jan Lokpal but today their government is collapsing due to corruption.

"No one has been spared by AAP; they have deceived everyone. Arvind Kejriwal, who entered politics by saying that large houses should not be built for ministers, has built a palatial 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself," he said.

The AAP government has neither solved the water crisis nor made any arrangements, and even a short spell or rain turns Delhi into a lake, he said.

Rajnath Singh further stated,“If you form a BJP government today, all systems will be improved, and Modi government schemes will be implemented in Delhi. The Ayushman Bharat scheme will prove to be a panacea for all of you. Today, there are arrangements in place for street vendors in India, who now sit with mobile phones in hand, a great example of Digital India.”