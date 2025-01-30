The Light Car Trailer Market Is Expected To Reach USD 2.06 Billion By 2033, According To Straits Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global light car trailer size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A light car trailer is a non-motorized vehicle designed to be towed by passenger cars or small vehicles. It is primarily used for transporting goods, equipment, or recreational items like motorcycles, boats, and camping gear. These trailers are lightweight and compact and often feature utility-driven designs, such as tie-down points, detachable fenders, and wide decks for versatility. Popular among outdoor enthusiasts and small businesses, light car trailers offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for carrying additional loads, especially for activities requiring mobility and convenience.

Market Dynamics

Rising government focus on the travel and tourism sector drives the global market

Government initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, promoting regional tourism, and encouraging outdoor recreation are driving greater participation in activities like camping, sports, and trailer-based travel. These efforts have positively impacted trailer manufacturers, who are responding to the rising demand from consumers seeking leisure and recreational solutions.

For example, travel and tourism contribute approximately USD 199.6 billion to India's GDP, highlighting the pivotal role of this sector in boosting demand for light car trailers. This surge in interest is fostering innovation in trailer design and functionality, further accelerating market expansion.

Expansion of electric and hybrid vehicle-compatible trailers creates tremendous opportunities

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is driving demand for trailers specifically designed to be EV-compatible, focusing on reducing energy consumption and enhancing towing efficiency. This presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to create lightweight, aerodynamic trailers that align with the towing capacities of EVs, minimizing battery strain and supporting the transition to sustainable transportation.

For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that global electric car sales approached 14 million units in 2023, with their share of total vehicle sales rising from 4% in 2020 to 18% in 2023. This surge in EV adoption underscores the increasing need for complementary products, including trailers optimized for EV use. By addressing these evolving requirements, trailer manufacturers can capitalize on this expanding market segment, driving innovation and contributing to market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market, driven by increasing automobile sales, expanding tourist destinations, and a growing trend of single-person travel. Key industry players, including Aluma Ltd., ATC Trailers Holdings, Inc., Felling Trailers, Inc., and Haulmark Industries, are spearheading advancements in trailer technology. For example, manufacturers are incorporating features such as tie-down pockets on trailer sides to enhance cargo security.

Moreover, trailers are being engineered with high load capacities, spacious decks, and detachable fenders to meet diverse transportation needs. These innovative designs not only improve functionality but also open new growth opportunities, solidifying North America's market leadership.

Key Highlights



The global light car trailer market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global market is divided into utility light car trailers and recreational light car trailers. The utility light car trailer segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on axle type, the global market is segmented into single-axle light car trailers and multi-axle light car trailers. The single axle segment dominates the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on product, the global market is divided into motorcycle light car trailers, snowmobile light car trailers, watercraft light car trailers, and passenger light car trailers. The motorcycle light car trailer segment leads with the largest market revenue.

Based on the design, the global market is segmented into enclosed trailers and open trailers. The open trailer segment holds the largest market share. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Featherlite TrailersAluma TrailersBig Tex TrailersCarry-On Trailer CorpFelling Trailers, Inc.MAXXD TrailersKaufman TrailersSylvanSportTrail King IndustriesMiska Trailers

Recent Developments

In March 2024 , SylvanSport launched its first off-road camping trailer, the GO All-Terrain (GOAT). This lightweight, versatile trailer combines robust utility with a spacious cabin for four or more, catering to both on-road and off-road adventures. The GOAT underscores SylvanSport's 20-year commitment to quality and innovation in outdoor travel gear.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Utility Light Car Trailer Recreational Light Car Trailer

By Axle Type



Single Axle Light Car Trailer Multi Axle Light Car Trailer

By Product



Motorcycle Light Car Trailer

Snowmobile Light Car Trailer

Watercraft Light Car Trailer Passenger Light Car Trailer

By Design



Enclosed Trailer Open Trailer

By Region



North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC Middle East and Africa

