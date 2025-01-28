U.S. Pauses U4U Program For War-Displaced Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the suspension of the program for Ukrainians fleeing war to the United States, United for Ukraine (U4U).

This was confirmed on the USCIS website, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the decision to pause the program was made due to the January 20, 2025 Executive Order. Securing Our Borders.

USCIS is suspending acceptance of Form I-134A, the request to become a supported and declaration of support, until the agency reviews all categorical parole processes as required by the order.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ordered the suspension of a number of programs that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the country, including a key initiative that provides entry for Ukrainians.

According to the U.S. government, as of September 2023, more than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the U.S. under the United for Ukraine program.

On January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending their review.

