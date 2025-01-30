Americans Rack Up $24,000 Annually In Non-Mortgage Homeownership Costs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over the course of a 30-year mortgage, this adds up to a staggering $735,870 on top of the mortgage's total cost. That's nearly as much as the typical household spends on the mortgage itself ($26,508 annually) and amounts to a $547 monthly increase from 2024.

The breakdown of these costs is:



Utilities: $7,319

Maintenance: $6,087

Renovations: $5,762

Property taxes: $3,057 insurance: $2,304

Compounding the issue, more than half of homeowners (51%) are stressed by rising home insurance costs and 13% worry they could lose insurance on their property - while 46% don't feel their property taxes accurately reflect their home's value.

Additionally, those in homeowners associations (HOAs) pay an extra $3,077 in annual HOA fees, bringing their total to $27,606 per year.

4 in 5 homeowners' (81%) expenses are higher than anticipated, and over two-thirds (69%) have regrets about their home and its associated costs.

Nearly half of homeowners (46%) say they didn't accurately estimate the cost of repairs and improvements before buying.

However, 46% also admit they don't actively budget for unexpected repairs - and a majority (59%) couldn't afford a $5,000 emergency repair without going into credit card debt.

In retrospect, 81% of homeowners would prefer a more expensive home with lower maintenance costs, and 48% would have approached the buying process differently if they knew the true cost of homeownership.

Some homeowners wonder if the cost of homeownership is worth it: 44% say it's easier to rent, and about 1 in 7 (15%) have even considered returning to renting.

