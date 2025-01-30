Obesity Significant Concern Among Indians, PM Modi Rightfully Advocated On Fitness: Expert

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Obesity is of significant concern among Indians of all age groups, noted ophthalmologist Dr. T. P. Lahane, a Padma Shri awardee, said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Lahane, the former Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) of Maharashtra, lauded Prime Narendra Modi for advocating for fitness.

“The Prime Minister has said something very important regarding obesity. Today 33 per cent of people are of obesity,” the expert said.

While the young and children are the most affected by obesity, the doctor noted that it is a“cause of concern” among all age groups in India -- 6 to 18 years and 20 to 55 years.

He lamented that obesity“is not limited to urban people living in cities, but also among those living in rural areas”.

He attributed the increase in obesity to "junk food, sitting jobs, lack of exercise, sedentary behaviour spending longer hours on mobile phones”.

The expert also pointed out eating habits lacking fibre, but more oil, which increases hunger and thereby weight gain. He advised people to avoid deep-fried foods that contain toxins, and to stick to“one-two tablespoon of oil, per day, particularly coconut or mustard”.

Obesity is key to living longer and healthy. The condition is also associated with a host of diseases ranging from diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

“To get rid of obesity, one should avoid junk food, eat less oil, and exercise more,” said the expert.

Specifically, he suggested exercising post-meal to burn calories.

"After eating we are not burning calories, give 1 hour post-meal exercise. Indulge in any exercise of your choice, like walking, gym, or yoga."

On January 28, PM Modi, in his address to the athletes and other delegates at the 38th National Games held in Dehradun emphasised the importance of a healthy body that is key to a healthy mind, which in turn could lead to a healthy nation.

During his speech, PM Modi spoke vividly about the obesity that has India in its throes and why we need to deal with this issue urgently.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his strict fitness regime and disciplined lifestyle, has also endorsed PM Modi's vocal support for a Fit India.