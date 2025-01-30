Global Edge Launches Three Healthcare Brands In Middle East And Showcases Their Product Lines At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Reports show consumer interest on health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, and mindfulness is growing in the Middle East. The three new brands will empower individuals to make informed decisions and choices for a healthier future.

UAE, January 30, 2025: GE Services & Trading (Global Edge) a leading company serving as a gateway for businesses to expand to the GCC and MENA region, unveiled three innovative international healthcare brands – SRW®, eimeleTM and TheronomicTM – at the Arab 2025 to cater to the growing demands for natural and effective healthcare solutions in the UAE and the Middle East region.

This move is in line with the UAE's vision to advance healthcare under the 'Forward Society' pillar of 'We the UAE 2031 Vision,' which seeks to establish an integrated and accessible healthcare system, enhance quality of life, and promote future-ready healthcare solutions. Through SRW® , anti-aging products, eimeleTM plant-based products, and TheronomicTM tribiotic supplements, Global Edge seeks to empower customers and enhance access to world-class products that support healthy lifestyles.

SRW® “ Science Research Wellness ” offers a range of anti-aging products backed by scientific research. These products harness the power of natural ingredients to protect, repair, and rejuvenate cells, promoting longevity and vitality.

With over 3.1 billion people worldwide struggling to maintain a balanced diet and up to 87 per cent failing to consume enough fruits and vegetables, eimeleTM offers a range of plant-based solutions to address these nutritional gaps. The products are packed with phytonutrients, providing customers with essential nutrients, supporting optimal health, and ensuring healthier lifestyles.

TheronomicTM TRIBIOTIC ® Gut Shield provides a comprehensive solution to gut health. By combining prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic ingredients, this innovative formula supports a

balanced microbiome, ensuring targeted health benefits. Each capsule of this product contains 30 billion CFU from multiple strains to promote better digestive health and enhanced immune system function.

Karim Hwalla, Director at Global Edge, stated:“We are delighted to bring these innovative healthcare brands to the Middle East market. At Global Edge, we have emerged as a driving force and trusted leader in distribution and market entry. We believe that navigating successful market entry hinges on thorough research, a solid strategy, and dependable partnerships - principles that are deeply ingrained in everything we do. By aligning these elements with a practical and transparent approach, we have ensured that the journey of these new brands into the Middle East market was smooth and effective, especially by targeting events like Arab Health 2025.”

“Strategic location and supportive business environment of countries like UAE in the region make it an ideal platform for global brands to expand their reach. With its open market economy, economic stability, and support for private sector entities, the country offers innumerable opportunities for businesses to thrive. Hence, we are proud to support the UAE's vision to establish a world-class healthcare system,” he added

A recent McKinsey research highlighted the growing consumer interest in overall wellness, with a particular focus on health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, and mindfulness. The research also emphasised that more people are expected to increase their purchases of both wellness products and services over the next year, particularly those that emphasise physical and mental health.

This increasing demand for wellness products and services aligns with the offerings of the three brands launched by Global Edge. By introducing these brands, Global Edge aims to contribute

to the Middle East's growing healthcare sector and empower individuals to make informed decisions and choices for a healthier future.