Russian FAB-500 Unexploded Bomb Neutralized In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sappers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have neutralized a Russian FAB-500 aerial bomb in the Kharkiv region.

The bomb, which had fallen in a field between settlements, did not explode, Ukrinform reports citing the State Emergency Service .

The munition fell in the Staryi Saltiv community. Local residents accidentally noticed it and immediately reported it to the rescuers.

Experts removed and transported the bomb for further neutralization.

As Ukrinform reported, sappers from the State Emergency Service neutralized a total of 186 explosive objects on January 29.