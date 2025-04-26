403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Leicester City's Legend Jamie Vardy Confirms Departure
(MENAFN) Jamie Vardy, the iconic striker for Leicester City, has announced he will leave the club at the end of the current season.
The 38-year-old, who has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances over 13 years with the team, confirmed his departure in a statement shared by the club on Thursday.
Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha expressed deep admiration for Vardy, highlighting the striker’s exceptional contribution to the club. "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."
Vardy played a key role in Leicester’s historic 2015-16 Premier League title win, as well as their FA Cup victory in the 2020-21 season. However, following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Leicester is on the brink of relegation from the Premier League.
The 38-year-old, who has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances over 13 years with the team, confirmed his departure in a statement shared by the club on Thursday.
Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha expressed deep admiration for Vardy, highlighting the striker’s exceptional contribution to the club. "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."
Vardy played a key role in Leicester’s historic 2015-16 Premier League title win, as well as their FA Cup victory in the 2020-21 season. However, following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Leicester is on the brink of relegation from the Premier League.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment