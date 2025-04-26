Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leicester City's Legend Jamie Vardy Confirms Departure

2025-04-26 04:00:06
(MENAFN) Jamie Vardy, the iconic striker for Leicester City, has announced he will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The 38-year-old, who has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances over 13 years with the team, confirmed his departure in a statement shared by the club on Thursday.

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha expressed deep admiration for Vardy, highlighting the striker’s exceptional contribution to the club. "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."

Vardy played a key role in Leicester’s historic 2015-16 Premier League title win, as well as their FA Cup victory in the 2020-21 season. However, following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Leicester is on the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

