Usmani-Led Delegation To Attend Iran Trade Expo

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Maulvi Sadr Azam Usmani, has travelled to Iran to attend the 7th International Export Capabilities Exhibition.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW), the exhibition will be held from April 28 to May 2 and annually attracts senior officials and business representatives from over 100 countries.

This year, Afghanistan's delegation will explore Iran's agricultural and livestock products, observe new industrial technologies, and engage in discussions with Afghan traders based in Iran.

The visit also aims to promote investment in Afghanistan, attract foreign investors, and boost growth in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Usmani expressed optimism that, given Afghanistan's vast agricultural potential, the visit would help strengthen trade ties with Iran and expand economic cooperation through increased agricultural exports and imports.

