EU Market 'Strong' Opportunity To Expand, Diversify Jordan's Exports-JEBA

Amman, April 26 (Petra) – Chairman of Jordan-Europe Business Association (JEBA) Ali Murad said Jordan's economic cooperation with European Union countries constitutes an "important" strategic pillar that enhances growth of the national economy and supports the Kingdom's "sustainable" development.In remarks to "Petra", he noted European market represents a "strong" opportunity to expand and diversify the Kingdom's exports, with a focus on value-added industries and modern technologies.On future prospects, Murad indicated that Jordan enjoys "extensive" opportunities to enhance its exports to European Union markets, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors.Murad added that the Jordan-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was signed last January, represents a "qualitative" shift in bilateral relations and establishes a "new" phase of economic and development cooperation.The agreement, he noted, provides a €3 billion financial aid package for the years 2025-2027, including grants, investments, and macroeconomic support, reflecting the European Union's commitment to supporting Jordan as a "strategic" partner in the region.Joint trade agreements provide duty-free access to most Jordanian products, particularly agricultural exports, which have been exempt from duties and quantitative quotas since 2006, with special arrangements for some items, mainly olive oil and strawberries, he pointed out.At the end of January 2025, His Majesty King Abdullah II and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing ceremony of the Jordan-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in Brussels.To support achievement of the agreement's objectives, the European Union announced a €3 billion financial aid package for Jordan for the years 2025-2027, including €640 million in grants, €1.4 billion in investments, and approximately €1 billion in macroeconomic support.