Barcelona's Ter Stegen Makes Full Recovery, Returns for Copa del Rey Final
(MENAFN) Barcelona's German goalkeeper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, has made an unexpected recovery and is set to play in the Copa del Rey final, the club announced on Friday. The 32-year-old was initially expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing his patellar tendon during a La Liga clash with Villarreal in September. However, following a full recovery, Ter Stegen has returned to training and will be available for selection in Saturday's high-stakes match against Real Madrid.
The return of Ter Stegen gives Barcelona a boost as they look to defend their record as the most successful team in Copa del Rey history. A victory would hand them their 32nd title in the competition.
While this news is a welcome relief for the Catalan side, the team still faces challenges with injuries. Barcelona confirmed that Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casado will be sidelined for the final due to ongoing fitness concerns.
