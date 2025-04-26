403
Trump Holds Firm on China Tariffs Unless It Offers "Something Substantial"
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Friday that he will not reduce tariffs on China unless the country offers "something substantial" in return.
“We will not lower tariffs unless China gives us something substantial,” Trump stated to reporters aboard Air Force One.
Trump dismissed the possibility of a 90-day tariff pause, calling it "unlikely," and emphasized that if negotiations fail, the U.S. will impose tariffs in a way that is reasonable.
He also criticized the previous administration, claiming that under President Joe Biden, the U.S. lost $5 billion a day, but insisted that these losses are now decreasing—though progress still has a long way to go.
Markets Adjusting to Tariffs
When questioned about whether markets were adjusting to the potential for higher tariffs, Trump affirmed, “When you look at what’s happening, I think so, yeah. I said there’d be a transition.” He added, “People haven’t understood it, now they are starting to understand it.”
Responding to concerns about insider trading linked to his policies, Trump acknowledged his personal commitment but pointed out that thousands of people worked for him.
