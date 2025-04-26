Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Route In Corniche
Doha, Qatar: A new bus route has been added to the metolink service network, according to the official social media handle of Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.
Starting tomorrow, April 27, 2025, the new bus route M144 will be operating from Corniche station to serve Madinat Khalifa North, Dahl Al Hamam, and Umm Lekhba areas.
The metrolink is a feeder bus network providing connecting to Qatar Rail customers within a few kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.
