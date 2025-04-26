Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Route In Corniche

Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Route In Corniche


2025-04-26 04:00:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A new bus route has been added to the metolink service network, according to the official social media handle of Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

Starting tomorrow, April 27, 2025, the new bus route M144 will be operating from Corniche station to serve Madinat Khalifa North, Dahl Al Hamam, and Umm Lekhba areas.

The metrolink is a feeder bus network providing connecting to Qatar Rail customers within a few kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.

MENAFN26042025000063011010ID1109474970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search