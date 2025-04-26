Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Rescuers Say 4 Dead, 30 Missing Under Rubble After Israeli Strike

Gaza Rescuers Say 4 Dead, 30 Missing Under Rubble After Israeli Strike


2025-04-26 04:00:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday killed at least four people and left "more than 30" feared buried under the rubble of a house.

"Our crews were able to recover four martyrs and five wounded following the attack," which hit a family home in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood at dawn, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which more than a month ago had resumed its offensive across the Gaza Strip.

Bassal said that "more than 30" people are presumed missing under the rubble of the targeted house in Gaza City, in the territory's north, and "our crews cannot reach them because of the lack of the necessary machinery".

According to figures released Friday by the health ministry in Gaza, the renewed Israeli campaign since March 18 had killed at least 2,062 Palestinians, taking the overall war death toll in the territory to 51,439 people.

MENAFN26042025000063011010ID1109474972

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search