Gaza Rescuers Say 4 Dead, 30 Missing Under Rubble After Israeli Strike

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Saturday killed at least four people and left "more than 30" feared buried under the rubble of a house.

"Our crews were able to recover four martyrs and five wounded following the attack," which hit a family home in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood at dawn, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which more than a month ago had resumed its offensive across the Gaza Strip.

Bassal said that "more than 30" people are presumed missing under the rubble of the targeted house in Gaza City, in the territory's north, and "our crews cannot reach them because of the lack of the necessary machinery".

According to figures released Friday by the health ministry in Gaza, the renewed Israeli campaign since March 18 had killed at least 2,062 Palestinians, taking the overall war death toll in the territory to 51,439 people.