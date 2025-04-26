Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King, Queen To Attend Pope Francis' Funeral In Vatican Today

2025-04-26 04:01:25
Vatican, April 26 (Petra)- Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah are due today to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City.

