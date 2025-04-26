Jordan To See Fair Weather Over 2 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be fair across the Kingdom's regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).The department said temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday, and the weather will be substantially similar to the earlier day.On Monday, the weather will be moderate in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The JMD forecast possible light rain showers in the evening in the eastern regions. Winds will be northwesterly and active, stirring dust in the Badia region, which would reduce horizontal visibility.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 24 degrees Celsius and a low of 10C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 31C during the day, sliding to 19C at night.