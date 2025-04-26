Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway To Be Completed By Dec 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) National Highway-352W connecting Gurugram-Pataudi and Rewari will be completed by December this year, officials said.

This highway should have been completed by March 2023, but due to few obstacles and changes, its construction got delayed.

This 45-km-long national highway is being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crore.

This highway starts from Sector-84 on Dwarka Expressway, which passes through Wazirpur village to Rewari via the Gurugram-Pataudi Road.

As many as 25 flyovers and underpasses are being built on this highway.

With its construction, people will get a lot of convenience in commuting.

At present, about 66 per cent of the construction work on this highway has been done.

The first hurdle in the construction of this highway in its six-km length (from Dwarka Expressway to Wazirpur village) is six high-tension electricity cables.

Four of these are of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and one of DDAL.

Bhakra Beas Management Board has a high-tension line, which is yet to be shifted, but the matter is under stay at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Due to these high-tension cables, the construction work is stuck.

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had prepared a rain drain near Gurugram's Sector-84.

This rain drain has to be demolished.

HSVP has left the work of demolition of this rain drain in limbo. Due to this, the service road is not being built.

An underpass is to be constructed under the railway line in Pataudi.

Its approval has not been received from the railway department yet.

After getting the approval, its work will start.

A flyover is being constructed to connect this highway to Dwarka Expressway.

Only 40 per cent of it has been constructed so far.

After the flyover is connected, it will become easier for people to travel from Dwarka Expressway to Pataudi or Rewari.

"National Highway 352W will be ready by December this year. There are some obstacles in its construction. These obstacles are being removed," Prakash Tiwari, Manager, NHAI.