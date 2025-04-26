US Aid Cuts Force IRC To Halt Services In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A sharp cut in US aid has forced the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to halt several life-saving programmes in Afghanistan, leaving hundreds of thousands without access to vital services.

In a recent report, the IRC said that aid cuts have forced the organisation to suspend critical programmes that provide healthcare, vaccinations, treatment for malnutrition, clean water, and protection services.

As a result, over 700,000 people, including refugees and displaced families, will lose access to essential humanitarian services from IRC programming alone. Life-saving treatment for more than 15,000 young children suffering from malnutrition has been disrupted.

The IRC reported that around 23 million Afghans are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, and the cuts in aid have placed this support at serious risk.

The organisation noted that the reduction in funding has had a severe impact on the most vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

The IRC, which has been providing vital support to Afghans since the 1980s, warned that its programmes are now under threat.

Without providing specific details, the organisation said it had been forced to suspend some critical services in Afghanistan due to the decreased US funding.

Nevertheless, the IRC emphasised that it remains committed to continuing its support for the Afghan population.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General also expressed concern over the suspension of US foreign aid and urged Washington to maintain its humanitarian assistance to the world's most vulnerable communities, who heavily rely on such support.

Following his inauguration, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending the funding and activities of international organisations for 90 days. This move led to the immediate halt of several US-funded projects - not just in Afghanistan, but in multiple countries.

