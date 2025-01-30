Preparation Of State Baku Transport Program In Progress
1/30/2025 1:12:48 AM
"We have always kept transport issues in the spotlight, and many
large projects have been implemented in Baku over the past 15 years
with new metro stations put into operation, road junctions,
tunnels, bridges built, new roads laid. If we had not done this
work, transport in Baku would be completely paralyzed today,"
President Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting dedicated to
transportation issues, Azernews reports.
"But we still see that there will be great benefit in adopting
another major program. For this purpose, I gave the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport relevant instructions some time
ago to prepare a state program, and work on this program has been
carried out for several months," added the head of state.
