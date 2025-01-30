Printers Market To Grow By USD 11.25 Billion From 2025-2029, Driven By Rising Demand From Smes, Report On Market Evolution Powered By AI - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 11246.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, UK, India, South Korea, France, Brazil, and Italy Key companies profiled BIXOLON CO. LTD., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Driver

The printing market is experiencing significant trends with the rise of mobile printing, color printing, and packaging printing. Entry-level printers like A4 printers are popular, while cloud-based computing and software solutions are essential for businesses. The ecosystem of inks includes inkjet printing with solvent, water-based, UV-based, and LED inks, impact printers using ink-soaked cloth ribbons, and toner-based printers. Digital printing dominates, with multi-functional printers offering managed print services, digital features, and security features. The home printer market includes printers for text and images on computers, paper, and various printing media. Printers are electronic tools used for producing hardcopies of documents, photos, and computer peripherals. Ink cost, printing interruptions, and ink cartridges are crucial factors. Environmental concerns include the use of heavy metals, pollution, and carbon emissions, with efforts towards ocean-bound plastic and environmental sustainability. Security and automation are essential, with AI, ML, and data analytics playing a role. UV-cured inks, thermal printers, and printer interfaces are also trends.

The global printers market is witnessing a notable shift towards 3D printing technology. Initially, it was primarily used for prototyping. However, it has now evolved into a mainstream manufacturing tool, providing unmatched versatility and customization. Industries like healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and architecture are embracing this technology. In healthcare, 3D printing is used to create patient-specific medical implants, prosthetics, and surgical models, enhancing patient care. In aerospace and automotive sectors, it enables production of lightweight, complex parts with reduced lead times and costs, improving performance and fuel efficiency. In architecture and construction, 3D printing streamlines design and building processes through rapid prototyping and intricate structure creation.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The printing market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. With the rise of mobile devices, mobile printing solutions are in high demand. Color printing, packaging printing, and digital printing are key areas of growth, while traditional analog printing technologies are declining. Entry-level products like A4 printers and multifunction printing devices are popular in the home printer market. Cloud-based computing and software ecosystems are transforming the industry, with ink cost and ink tank printers being major considerations. Inkjet printing uses solvent, water-based, UV-based, and LED inks, while toner is common in laser printers. Ink cost, ink subscriptions, and ink guarantees are crucial factors for businesses. Environmental concerns include the use of heavy metals and pollution from printing processes, carbon emissions, and energy use. Companies like TVS Electronics are addressing these challenges with product enhancements, digital integration, and environmental sustainability initiatives using ocean-bound plastic. Security features, including AI, ML, data analytics, and automation, are essential for managing print jobs and securing sensitive documents. Security experts warn of vulnerabilities and recommend managed print services for businesses. The global printer market includes various types of printers, from standalone printers to multifunctional systems, wired and wireless, monochrome and color, and enterprise and residential models. The global printers market may experience hindrance in growth due to the increasing digitization trend across industries. With the rise of internet users, smartphone penetration, and improved communication network infrastructure, enterprises are shifting towards digital channels for advertising and sharing information. Instead of printed materials like brochures, catalogs, annual reports, and manuals, businesses are opting for their electronic versions. For instance, digital copies of telephone bills have replaced their hard copies. This shift towards digitization is transforming business practices and may impact the printers market negatively.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This printers market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Laser

1.2 Inkjet 1.3 Others



2.1 Multifunction printers 2.2 Single function printers



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Laser- Laser printing is a popular non-impact printing technology that utilizes electrophotography or electrostatic charges for image production. In laser printing, a laser beam is used to induce charges, enabling precise printing. This technology caters to various applications, including variable data and wide-format printing. Laser printing boasts advantages over inkjet and LED printing, such as faster speeds, consistent line width, and lower running costs due to the use of dry ink. Primarily used in offices for accuracy and precision, laser printers have gained popularity in enterprises due to their efficiency. Key growth factors include the emergence of compact laser printers, enterprise demand for A4 and A3 multifunction printers, and declining laser printer prices. Manufacturers aim to penetrate the consumer market, traditionally dominated by inkjet printers. Despite steady enterprise demand, ink tank printers pose a challenge to the laser printing segment's growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The printing market encompasses a wide range of technologies and products, including printers for text and image production. Mobile printing is a growing segment, enabling users to print from their smartphones and tablets. Color printing dominates the market, with advanced color management software and an ecosystem of inks ensuring vibrant and accurate results. Packaging printing is another significant area, utilizing various output technologies such as inkjet, solvent inks, and gravure. Entry-level products like A4 printers cater to individual and home office needs, while cloud-based computing and software solutions streamline the printing process. Printers connect to computers and other devices via data cables, USB, short-range radio, or Bluetooth. The hardware and electronic data interface facilitate the transfer of documents, photos, and other digital content for printing on various paper and printing media.

Market Research Overview

The printing market encompasses a wide range of printers and printing technologies, including mobile printing, color printing, packaging printing, and analog and digital printing. Entry-level products include A4 printers, while cloud-based computing, software, and an ecosystem of inks support advanced features. Inkjet printing uses solvent, water-based, UV-based, LED, and UV-cured inks, while toner is used in laser printers. Ink cost is a significant factor, with inkjet printer cartridges available in cyan, yellow, black, and magenta. Digital features and security are important considerations, with managed print services offering cost savings and environmental sustainability. Environmental impact includes the use of ocean-bound plastic and the reduction of heavy metals and carbon emissions. Printers serve various sectors, from residential and commercial to educational institutions and enterprises, with ink tank printers and multifunctional devices catering to diverse needs. Printers are essential electronic tools for producing text and images on paper, with computers and various peripherals, such as data cables, USB, short-range radio, Bluetooth, local area network, Ethernet, WiFi, memory cards, line printers, and control characters, facilitating their use. Printers are used in various industries, including e-commerce businesses, online grocery shopping, food ordering, and digital integration, with product enhancements and printing interruptions impacting their efficiency. Security experts address vulnerabilities, while automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) enable data analytics and improve efficiency. Environmental sustainability is a growing concern, with energy use and climate change impacting the industry. Printer interfaces support wired and wireless connections, and standalone printers and multifunction printers (MFPs) cater to different user needs. Single-use devices and network control are also essential considerations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Technology



Laser



Inkjet

Others

Type



Multifunction Printers

Single Function Printers

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio