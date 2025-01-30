Uzbekistan Signs Agreement On Import Of Turkish ANKA Uavs
1/30/2025 12:07:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Uzbekistan has signed an agreement to import Turkish ANKA UAVs,
manufactured by TAI/TUSAŞ, Azernews reports.
It is noted that the delivery of the drones is expected to begin
in the near future, although the exact number of units has not been
disclosed.
The ANKA is a single-engine UAV capable of staying airborne for
up to 30 hours and has a payload capacity of up to 350 kilograms.
It is designed for a variety of roles, including surveillance,
reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering.
This agreement marks an important step in Uzbekistan's efforts
to enhance its defense and surveillance capabilities. The ANKA UAVs
are known for their advanced technology, including high-definition
cameras and the ability to operate in challenging environments. As
part of a broader regional trend, many countries in Central Asia
are increasingly turning to unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) for both
military and border security purposes.
