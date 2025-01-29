Nomé Ushers In A New Era Of Dining And Entertainment In Gurgaon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, January 2025 – The dynamic and nightlife scene in Gurgaon is set to be redefined with the launch of Nomé, an upscale restro-bar and restaurant that seamlessly merges Mediterranean flavours, inventive cocktails, and captivating live performances. Located in Course Road, Nomé is more than just a place to dine-it is a multi-sensory journey that elevates every moment with its unique design, culinary mastery, and high-energy ambience.



At the heart of Nomé lies its meticulously curated menu, which blends Mediterranean and global influences to craft an epicurean experience that excites and delights guests. Signature offerings such as Mezze Platters, Wood-Fired Pizzas, Stone Bowls, Grilled Salmon, Kebabs and Grills reinvent timeless dishes with a modern twist, while seasonal, locally sourced ingredients transform every bite into a culinary adventure. The menu also caters to vegan diners, presenting a selection of plant-based dishes that are as delicious as they are innovative. The bar, a focal point of Nomé, features a creative cocktail menu with signature drinks like Velvet Reverie, No-Mee, Lucille, Picante and more designed to complement the flavours of the food and offer guests a truly unique experience.



The design of the venue draws inspiration from the four elements-Earth, Water, Air, and Fire-creating a perfect harmony that radiates vibrant energy, offering guests a unique blend of relaxation and rejuvenation. Spanning 14,000 sq. ft., Nomé effortlessly merges luxury with comfort, featuring expansive indoor spaces, a lush and cosy outdoor seating area, and bars strategically placed both indoors and outdoors. The grandeur is further amplified by striking double-ceiling architecture and an elevated bar, while a private dining area provides an intimate and exclusive setting for special events.

Nomé is more than a dining destination; it is a hub of live entertainment that energises the space and heightens the experience. From renowned DJs to live percussion and piano performances, the venue pulses with energy, especially during its lively Sunday brunches, where music and gourmet food come together for the perfect weekend escape. The integration of gastronomy with immersive entertainment guarantees that every visit is a feast for the senses.



"Nomé is designed to set a new benchmark in the hospitality industry by combining various cuisines, innovative cocktails, and live entertainment under one roof. Our focus is on delivering exceptional experiences that not only exceed guest expectations but also create long-term value for our brand and partners. With a unique offering that merges dining with immersive entertainment, we aim to capture a loyal customer base while establishing Nomé as a leading destination in Gurgaon's competitive culinary landscape." - Ashish Kadyan, Founder Nomè.



Whether it's enjoying Mediterranean delights, savouring creative cocktails, or dancing to the beat of live music, Nomé promises a truly unparalleled experience. For those seeking a unique combination of exceptional food, high-energy nights yet sophisticated ambience, Nomé is the ultimate destination to dine, unwind, and connect.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Kopal Singh

Email :...