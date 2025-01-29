Kyiv Sets Another Temperature Record

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, January 28, a temperature record was set in Kyiv for the third consecutive day.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi announced this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

The minimum air temperature did not fall below 5.3°C, which is 1.1°C higher than the previous record for this date in 1983, according to the observatory's data.

Kyiv sets tworecords on Sunday

As Ukrinform reported, the observatory recorded two temperature records in Kyiv on January 26 and 27.