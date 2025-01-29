Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 56: Allu Arjun's Movie Earnings Fall After OTT Release Earns ₹1740 Cr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 has achieved impressive worldwide numbers, with a total collection of ₹1740 crore. This includes ₹1232 crore from India's net collection, ₹1469 crore from India's gross earnings, and ₹270 crore from overseas markets.

In its first 56 days, the performed exceptionally well, contributing to its continued success.

Here's a breakdown of the box office performance for Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 over the last few days:

Day 51 (8th Friday): ₹0.3 Cr (Total: ₹0.12 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.18 Cr in Hindi) - A decline of 40%.

Day 52 (8th Saturday): ₹0.45 Cr (Total: ₹0.15 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.3 Cr in Hindi) - An increase of 50%.

Day 53 (8th Sunday): ₹1 Cr (Total: ₹0.4 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.6 Cr in Hindi) - A significant rise of 122.22%.

Day 54 (8th Monday): ₹0.3 Cr (Total: ₹0.12 Cr in Telugu, ₹0.18 Cr in Hindi) - A drop of 70%.

The film has already broken records with its theatrical version, and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Recently, actor Aamir Khan congratulated the team of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' for its blockbuster success worldwide.

Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil."