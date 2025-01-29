Life-Saving Aid Exempted As US Foreign Aid Awaits Review

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The US announced Wednesday that humanitarian emergencies aid would be exempted from the recent decision to suspend foreign aid until it is reviewed.

This came during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement who also announced last Sunday the cessation of all US foreign aid funding by the State Department and US Agencies with an intention of reviewing implementation of the executive order issued by US President Donald Trump.

"To carry out President Trump's Executive Order on reevaluating and realigning US Foreign Aid, yesterday I approved an additional waiver of the pause for life-saving humanitarian assistance during the period of the review", said Rubio in his statement.

"Implementers of existing life-saving humanitarian assistance programs should continue or resume work if they have stopped, subject to the directions outlined in this waiver."

Also adding, "This resumption is temporary in nature, and with limited exceptions as needed to continue life-saving humanitarian assistance programs, no new contracts shall be entered into."

rsr







MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109145938