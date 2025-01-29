NVIDIA Sets Conference Call For Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a call on Wednesday, February 26, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended January 26, 2025.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its fourth-quarter results from its chief financial officer, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.