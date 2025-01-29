NONPROFIT NEIGHBORS COMBINE EFFORTS TO CARE FOR FLORIDA COMMUNITIES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an inspiring display of good neighborliness, unity, and dedication, two nonprofits, Endeavors and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, came together to bolster community preparedness in anticipation of the 2025 hurricane season.

While assisting those impacted by the storms in 2024, Endeavors was inspired by the work of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay. From repairing homes to creating rehousing action plans, the organization's efforts to support the resilience of the community were remarkable. Driven to serve and inspire hope in vulnerable populations, the Texas-based nonprofit donated its own funds to their Florida neighbor, to maximize the reach of resources this year.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hurricanes Beryl, Helene, and Milton set records for catastrophic impact . Tropical Storm Risk has predicted the 2025 Hurricane Season to be within the average range of storm seasons, but still holds many uncertainties . With many survivors still grappling with the catastrophic impact of the storms in 2024, and the ambiguity of the 2025 hurricane season, the organizations are determined to raise awareness of the resources available to those who are still in need of help, and what will be available when the time comes to seek safety.

With offices in Port Richey and Tallahassee, Endeavors' Disaster Case Management program is designed to provide personalized, one-on-one case management services to assist survivors in navigating available resources and creating a recovery plan. Services include connecting clients to grants, housing solutions, essential household goods, mental health resources, and other community services.

In the immediate aftermath of a storm, Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay works to muck and gut flooded homes and tarp damaged roofs to prevent further deterioration. As the only nonprofit in the region dedicated to long-term disaster recovery, we go beyond initial relief efforts-helping displaced low-income residents return home and restoring stability for those whose homes have suffered storm damage.

“Our goal is to empower disaster survivors by guiding them through the recovery process and helping them regain stability,” said Endeavors Disaster Case Management Program Manager, Michael Helmstetter.“With offices in Port Richey and Tallahassee, Endeavors is equipped to support up to 1,925 clients at any given time and has already verified hundreds of cases while continuing to work tirelessly to ensure Floridians receive the resources and support they need to rebuild and recover.”

“Disaster recovery is a long road, and it takes a united effort to support families as they rebuild their homes and regain stability,” said CEO of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, Jose Garcia.“Endeavors' support ensures we can continue providing critical repairs and resources to those still recovering from last year's hurricanes while preparing for the challenges of the upcoming season.”

Taking a note from the history of resilience, strength, and community of Floridians during disasters, the goal of these organizations is clear: healing the wounds of yesterday while preparing for the work of tomorrow.

Residents seeking assistance can reach out to ..., 727-777-5440 and learn more at . Those affected by the hurricanes can apply online at or to learn more can call us at 813-878-9000.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: .

About Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

RTTB's mission is“repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives.” We achieve this by providing members of our shared communities with imperative home repairs, housing, education, and other forms of assistance free of cost, bringing their homes to not just a habitable state but one that is safe and healthy and that they and their families can thrive in.

RTTB addresses critical issues such as leaking roofs, problematic ducts aggravating asthma symptoms in children, and installing safety features like grab bars for elderly residents. We also construct new homes, providing homeownership opportunities to those who may have never deemed it possible. Following Hurricane Ian, RTTB was designated the lead affiliate for statewide response and recovery efforts, extending our service area to heavily impacted communities in Southwest and Central Florida, where we assist the most vulnerable in repairing and rebuilding.

Find more information at . Follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

CONTACT: Munji Nfor Endeavors 2102757783 ...