Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Tough Questions On Abortion And Vaccine Views During Explosive Senate Confirmation Hearing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday (January 29) for his first confirmation hearings as President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of and Human Services (HHS) . Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, defended his controversial positions on public trust in health agencies, abortion, and vaccines.

Kennedy 's responses to senators' questions, including those on his anti-vaccine past and his stance on the abortion pill mifepristone, sparked heated exchanges. Despite facing protest and scrutiny, Kennedy reaffirmed his commitment to medical ethics and support for programs like PEPFAR, aimed at providing HIV relief to low-income countries.

Kennedy on trust in health agencies

In response to Wyoming Senator Todd Young's question about public skepticism toward healthcare institutions, Kennedy remarked,“The reason people don't trust health agencies is that they haven't been trustworthy.” He pledged to rebuild public trust through“radical transparency.”

Kennedy defends abortion stance amid criticism

Senator Tina Smith called Kennedy's position on abortion“dangerous,” questioning his alignment with the Trump administration's potential moves to restrict or ban medication abortion without Congressional approval.

When pressed by Senator Bernie Sanders about his shifting views on abortion, Kennedy responded,“I have always believed abortion is a tragedy.” His stance on abortion has been inconsistent, with some critics noting his reversal from supporting abortion rights during his presidential campaign to supporting national restrictions after joining Trump's administration.

Controversial views on vaccines spark heated exchanges

Kennedy's history of anti-vaccine activism was a significant point of contention. During the hearings, Senator Elizabeth Warren challenged Kennedy over his financial ties to a law firm that sued drug companies, asking whether he would continue profiting from such suits if confirmed as HHS Secretary. Kennedy responded,“You're making me sound like a shill.”