Al Shafallah Center Launches 2Nd Phase Of 'Awareness: Partners In Development' Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Al Shafallah Center for persons with disabilities, one of the centers of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has launched the second phase of the 'Awareness: Partners in Development' campaign, which is primarily directed toward practitioners and institutions under the theme of: toward comprehensive media based on a rights-based approach for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Director of the community awareness department at Al Shafallah, Jawaher Merait Al Hajri, said the second phase intends to spread awareness about PWDs' rights among media practitioners to alter the prevailing stereotype about PWDs, in addition to adopting the rights-based approach in putting forward disability issues in general.

The campaign broadly targets all media practitioners and activists in media institutions, those in charge of media and communications in public institutions, media students at universities, those who manage social media platforms in Qatar, and social influencers in Qatar, Al Hajri highlighted.

Al Hajri emphasized that through launching the second phase, the center seeks to achieve numerous outputs that illuminate a positive and influential image with respect to Qatar's milestones and ambitions, highlighting that the second phase contributes to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, incorporating the disability issue into media entities programs as one of foremost human rights issues, in addition to raising awareness of a substantial number of those operating in media sector about the correct notions in the area of disability.

In a statement on Wednesday, the center unveiled the outcomes of the first phase of the campaign, outlining the achievements made in fostering awareness about engaging with PWDs and directing the efforts toward including them in the society, she said.

Al Hajri added that during its first phase, the campaign held a series of training workshops and awareness-raising activities for public and private school students, alongside didactic cadres and families. The workshops deliberated on several topics pertinent to the skills of engaging with PWDs.

The first campaign kicked off in early 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN).