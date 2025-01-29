Celebrity Photographer And Award-Winning Podcaster, Kerry Brett Releasing Her Debut Book, Shot@Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kerry Brett -celebrity photographer , award-winning podcaster, and now author-is set to release her memoir, Shot@Love : A Celebrity Photographer's Unfiltered Lens on Dating and Finding Love, debuting this Valentine's Day (also known as Single Awareness Day).This empowering and hilarious book blends stand-up comedy with self-help, offering practical dating advice and the ultimate roadmap for rediscovering yourself and finding love.Known for her self-deprecating humor, and relatable storytelling, Kerry turned her dating missteps into a globally ranked podcast and an advocacy platform that inspires singles to embrace modern dating with confidence and charisma. Her podcast, Shot@Love, is syndicated in 33 countries and ranks top 1% of podcasts worldwide, making her voice a beaconof hope for singles everywhere.Lens on Love: From“Dating Rock Bottom” to A Tinder Success StoryKerry's journey from what she calls“the basement of rock bottom” to becoming a source of inspiration is filled with laugh-out-loud anecdotes and moments of self-discovery. Think Bridget Jones swipes right on Tinder meets a Boston version of Sex and the City-minus the sex, because she's Irish Catholic and 51. Kerry takes on the unpredictability of life with a smile, is always camera-ready, and knows that you miss all the shots you don't take. With a 28-year photography career, Kerry's work has graced the covers of major nationalpublications and included celebrity clients such as Conan O'Brien, Rashida Jones, Bill Belichick, Rachel Dratch, Shaquille O'Neal, Jay Leno, Chris Cooper, Maria Menounos, Rachael Ray, Steve Carell, and Amy Poehler. She even dated a celebrity or two-but you'll have to read the book to find out.Why Kerry Brett is a Perfect Match for Your AudienceIn today's fast-paced, swipe-driven dating world, feeling overwhelmed and discouraged is easy. But what if finding love wasn't about luck but strategy, confidence, and belief? Kerry Brett is on a mission to empower singles to find love and transform their dating lives with expert advice, mindset shifts, and proven techniques that work.As a renowned photographer and dating expert, Kerry has helped thousands create standout profiles, improve their self-worth, and put themselves out there with intention and success. She knows firsthand what it takes to find love in the modern world-because she did it herself.Timely & Relatable: Kerry's message of resilience, empowerment, and self-love speaks to singles and couples alike, making it a great fit for Valentine's Day.Engaging & Interactive: Kerry brings her unique Swiping Soirée keynote to life, offering live Tinder tips, practical tools, and real-world advice in a dynamic and entertaining format.Celebrity Credibility: Kerry's experience working with Hollywood's elite combines star power with down-to-earth wisdom that audiences will love.Strategies Kerry Brett Would Love to Share:Expert Dating App Tips: Navigating dating apps confidently starts with a standout, picture-perfect profile. Kerry shares how to build your online brand, choose the proper photographs that set you apart, and open doors to dating success. Most people underestimate the power of their profile picture: Kerry will share how to make your profile so irresistible it breaks the internet.The Power of Perseverance, Personality, and Putting Yourself Out There:Confidence is everything-how you feel about yourself is how you'll be perceived and treated. You have just 60 seconds to make a first impression, and it's not about what you say-it's about how you show up. Kerry reveals why authenticity, humor, and vulnerability are the secret weapons of successful dating. She'll also share how to approach online dating like a CEO and run your dating business like a girl boss.Her Inspiring Journey: Kerry didn't just talk the talk-she walked the walk. She took a leap of faith as an early evolution dating app user, dating on Tinder at age 43 as a working single mother. She knows firsthand that swiping right can change your life. If she can do it, so can you.Why Dating Apps Work:You don't have to use a dating app to find love-but Kerry believes they make it easier. Love can be found anywhere: on Tinder, Whole Foods, Lowe's, Planet Fitness, or the Bristol Lounge at The Four Seasons in Boston.It all comes down to your belief system-if you think it will happen, it will. Kerry shares how the Law of Attraction, vibration, and frequency play a crucial role in dating success. You attract what you radiate. You don't have to be perfect to be amazing!-You have to try, give yourself a chance, and stop holding yourself back. Sometimes, it's that simple.Upcoming Events:February 14: Shot@Love launches in Boston, celebrating the 5th anniversary of heraward-winning podcast.February 22: First book signing at the Cre8tive Con Convention at The Intercontinental, Magnificent Mile in Chicago.Live Boston Launch Event at The Newbury: Hosted by AJ Williams Events. (Save thedate to find a date-details coming soon.)Hot Off the Press:Kerry Brett's work and podcast have been featured on major media platforms, including:WCVB's Chronicle: Taking a Shot to Find Something More;NBC 10 Boston Live: Single and Ready to Mingle on Single Awareness DayKiss 108's Billy & Lisa in the MorningWBZ News Radio 1030 Nightside with Dan ReaNew England Living MagazineBravo TV's The Great Love Debate at Boston City WinerybCast UK: Recognized as one of the Top 5 Smart, Funny Dating PodcastsSouth Shore Magazine: Featured for the Shot@Love podcastLet's Collaborate & Capture on CameraFor more information about Shot@Love or to schedule an interview with Kerry Brett, contact:Julie Lokun: ...Kerry Brett: ...Pre-order the book now at:Shot@Love is available wherever books are sold starting Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

