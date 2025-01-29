GIANT FOOD JOINS FORCES WITH THE GREATER WASHINGTON URBAN LEAGUE AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR WHITNEY M. YOUNG JR. GALA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Gala Promises an Evening of Inspiration, Community Impact, Transformative Change Makers, and Honors GWUL Historic Milestones

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) is proud to announce GIANT FOOD as the presenting sponsor of its prestigious annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala: Honoring Those with Courage Under Fire . The Gala will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 6.30 PM EST at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. This year's Gala promises an evening of inspiration, and community impact. It will celebrate transformative change makers and commemorate GWUL's historic milestones.“We are thrilled to have Giant Food as our presenting sponsor,” said Greater Washington Urban League President George Lambert.“Each year GWUL serves over 65,000 Washington metropolitan area residents. Giant Food's generous support allows us to continue to expand our reach and our work to help Washington's underserved communities navigate the challenges they face. Together, we are building programs that move the needle towards a more equitable future.”A partner in numerous critical initiatives, Giant Food's commitment has significantly advanced GWUL's mission to elevate the standard of living for African Americans and historically underserved communities in the metropolitan area for over the past decade. Some of the key community programs on which the partners have aligned include:●Racial Equality Initiatives: In 2020, Giant Food pledged $500,000 to support organizations addressing racial equity, with $50,000 allocated to GWUL. This funding has been instrumental in supporting educational programming, mentorship, and nutrition initiatives within African American communities.●Community Bag Program: Giant Food's Community Bag Program has provided financial support to GWUL, enabling the organization to invest in technology upgrades essential for teleworking and continuing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.●Food Security: Since 2011, Giant Food has donated thousands of turkeys during Thanksgiving to local organizations, including GWUL. In 2022, in partnership with Shady Brook Farms, Giant Food donated 10,000 turkeys and 4,000 pies to local Feeding America food bank partners and organizations such as GWUL, supporting families in need during the holiday season. For the past 2 years, Giant Food has also donated gift cards to sponsor Thursday Network's Food Pantry Program and sponsored their MLK Day of Service initiatives.●Community Wellness: Giant Food has supported GWUL's annual back-to-school festival focused on healthy eating and nutritional health, providing resources and support to families preparing for the school year.●Support for Small Businesses: During the pandemic, Giant Food's contributions have aided GWUL in assisting small businesses, particularly those unable to pivot during challenging times, by providing guidance on new opportunities and business reinvention strategies.●Roundup Campaign: Since 2022, GWUL has received over $290,000 from Giant Food's Social Equity and Equality Roundup Campaign, which also supports local organizations like the Greater Baltimore Urban League, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Big Brothers Big Sisters, U.S. Dream Academy, and Community Youth Advance.●Amplifying GWUL's Mission: Whether participating in the Guild's impactful Health Equity Fair, being featured in their prestigious Profiles of Excellence booklet for Black History Month, or appearing in inspirational community videos, Giant Food has consistently demonstrated an unyielding dedication to uplifting GWUL and the families we serve.“As a long-standing board member and Secretary of the Greater Washington Urban League, I have had the privilege of witnessing the truly transformative power of our partnership with Giant Food since 2016," said Brandi Petway, Human Resources Facility Lead at Giant Food "Together, we have not only funded life-changing scholarships but also galvanized our community through critical initiatives like the Trusted Voices COVID-19 vaccination campaign, provided essential resources at GWUL's annual Back to School events.”Through these collaborative efforts, Giant Food has played a pivotal role in enabling the Greater Washington Urban League to continue its comprehensive support services, ranging from housing assistance, financial literacy, health initiatives and workforce development, to foster sustainable improvements and meaningful changes in the lives of local families.The Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala is the Greater Washington Urban League's marquee fundraiser of the year and serves to support GWUL's vital programs and initiatives aimed at addressing systemic inequities and empowering underserved communities. Each year, the Gala celebrates the contributions of leaders who have made a profound impact on the Greater Washington community. They are honored for their work as change-makers and champions for social justice and equality. Highlighting the evening is the recognition of scholarship recipients, embodying GWUL's commitment to education and empowerment. To contribute to the Greater Washington Urban League, visit .About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the Conversation:Follow GWUL on social media for event updates and highlights:Facebook: @GWUL365Twitter: @GWUL365Instagram: @GWUL365

