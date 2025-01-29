Telangana Caste Census Report To Be Submitted On February 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The final report on the comprehensive caste census conducted in Telangana will be submitted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee by February 2.

Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the successful completion of the caste census.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the survey data entry has been completed and a draft report will be submitted in a day or two, and he ordered them to submit the final report to the Cabinet Sub-Committee by February 2.

Revanth Reddy said that the recent comprehensive house-to-house survey drew the attention of the entire country and the state government received nationwide appreciation for the successful conduct of the survey.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Damodar Raja Narasimha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, government advisors K. Keshava Rao, former Minister Jana Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and senior officials of various departments participated in the review meeting at Integrated Command Control Centre.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officers and employees who were part of the survey. He said that the outcome of the caste census would be useful for social empowerment and comprehensive development of BC, SC, ST, Minority and weaker sections.

The successful conduct of the survey is a testament to the commitment of the government to fulfilling the promise made during the Assembly elections, the CM said, adding that the statistical data is being used by the Dedicated BC Commission set up by the government.

The state government launched the comprehensive household survey (Socio-Economic Education Employment, Political Caste Survey 2024) on November 6. The survey was completed in the first week of December in all districts. More than one lakh employees, including enumerators, supervisors and data entry operators, participated in the survey conducted by the state Planning Department.

The survey covered nearly 1.16 crore families in the state. The enumerators conducted door to door survey of each family and recorded the details. The survey teams collected the details of more than 96 per cent of the families. The data entry has also been completed.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that some families had not participated in the survey due to various reasons. Some families refused to give details, some houses were found locked, and some families were not available.

Within two months of assuming power, the Congress government on February 4 approved the proposal to conduct the Caste census through a house-to-house family survey. The government adopted a resolution in the Assembly on February 16.

The state government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee on September 12 to finalise the necessary procedure. The six-member sub-committee, headed by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met several times and made recommendations.

The Chief Minister discussed the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on October 9. The Planning Department was appointed as the nodal agency to undertake the survey.