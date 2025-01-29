Klaim And Emirates Development Bank Collaborate To Showcase Healthcare Payment Acceleration Solution At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Klaim, the multi-award-winning UAE-based healthcare payment accelerator, in collaboration with Emirates Development (EDB), is showcasing its advanced at Arab 2025, the region's largest healthcare exhibition. Healthcare providers are invited to attend Arab Health 2025 and explore how Klaim's platform, designed to help healthcare providers overcome the critical challenge of delayed insurance claim payments, can help them unlock the flexibility they need to drive business growth and improve patient care.

With over 1.3 million claims processed and more than AED 270 million in receivables unlocked, Klaim has become a leading innovator in Fintech targeting healthcare. By leveraging AI technologies, Klaim's platform accelerates the release of cash flow, unlocking insurance receivables in 24 hours and significantly reducing the typical waiting period of 60-120 days.

Karim Dakki, CEO and co-founder of Klaim, said:“At Klaim, our vision has always been to liberate healthcare providers from the challenges of delayed payments so they can focus on their core role of delivering the best patient care. The current system forces providers to wait months to receive payments, which limits their ability to grow and innovate. Our platform is designed to unlock that trapped cash flow in just 24 hours, giving providers financial freedom to invest in their operations, expand their services, and ultimately improve patient care. With our proven technology and the strategic collaboration with EDB, we are more equipped than ever to support the future of healthcare in the UAE.”.

About Klaim : Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Klaim is an award-winning fintech company with offices across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Since 2019, it has been at the forefront of transforming the healthcare industry by enabling healthcare providers with their working capital requirements, allowing them to grow and thrive.